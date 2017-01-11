The Google Street View Jacket Is Hideous But Might Save Your Life

If you're excessively paranoid about being mugged and don't mind looking like your blazer has spawned a dozen pairs of creepy robot eyes, get a load of the Aposematic Jacket. Created by Seoul-based design firm Shinseungback Kimyonghun, this camera-covered jacket could be the future of self-defense apparel.
Made with a Raspberry Pi and custom lenses, the Aposematic has an alert system that will announce, "I can record you" to your assailant, which, if nothing else, will probably stall him as he stops to wonder why a jacket is speaking at him.
By pushing a button in the front panel, Aposematic will record a 360-view of your surroundings, then upload it to the Internet. So no matter where you are, you're safe from everything except poor clothing taste.
Now if only we could get police officers to wear blazers as part of their uniforms...
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor.