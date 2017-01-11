Apple Finally Takes Over Your Wrist

You've heard mumblings of what Apple's first smartwatch would be able to do. App Store connectivity? Check. Capable of monitoring biometric stats like heart rate and blood pressure? Check.

But the most highly speculated detail of all—what the hell it would actually look like—has been revealed along with a whole slew of products today.



Introducing the Apple Watch, Apple's foray into wearables. With seamless magnetic charging and the ability to sync with your iPhone, Apple Watch uses iOS (when paired) to send texts, offer GPS, and basically further our inevitable fusion with technology until we're all essentially RoboCop. But first and foremost, it's a timepiece, and it's accurate to plus or minus 50 milliseconds.