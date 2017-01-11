Apple Finally Takes Over Your Wrist

You've heard mumblings of what Apple's first smartwatch would be able to do. App Store connectivity? Check. Capable of monitoring biometric stats like heart rate and blood pressure? Check.
But the most highly speculated detail of all—what the hell it would actually look like—has been revealed along with a whole slew of products today.
Introducing the Apple Watch, Apple's foray into wearables. With seamless magnetic charging and the ability to sync with your iPhone, Apple Watch uses iOS (when paired) to send texts, offer GPS, and basically further our inevitable fusion with technology until we're all essentially RoboCop. But first and foremost, it's a timepiece, and it's accurate to plus or minus 50 milliseconds.
Elegantly melding the look of a classic watch with the technology of a computer and fitness band, it comes in two sizes, with price points starting at $349. At its core, Apple Watch is meant to be personalized. It's completely customizable, with interchangeable displays and six bands, ranging from leather to chain to sport rubber.
Using NFC—a short-range communication system—you'll be able to make secure payments via Apple Pay, a "tap to pay" method that uses your stored, encrypted credit cards. And with an OLED display, you'll never miss a beat as Apple Watch delivers alerts straight to your wrist.
They didn't try to shrink an iPhone for your wrist, either. Apple is making use of the dial on side of the watch, which they're calling the digital crown, to allow you to navigate the smaller screen more precisely. It's also aiming to revolutionize communication with others, introducing the ability to send friends your own digital sketches, "taps," or even your heartbeat. Cute, if not creepy.
With a curved, sapphire crystal screen, Apple Watch will stand up to the everyday wear and tear of an average watch while being far more scratch resistant than anything else you're wearing.
You can't get your hands on it 'til early next year, but go add this one to your Christmas list anyway.
Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Holy sh*t. Follow her on Twitter @ali_drucker.