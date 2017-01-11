The ARCHT One Speaker Is The Easiest Way To Fill Your Home With Huge Sound

I've already pre-ordered my tickets for Taylor Swift's World Tour in 2015, but I may now be in the market for a refund. Why? Because I can't fathom how on earth I'm going to hear her any louder or clearer at MetLife Stadium than I did this week in the office with the ARCHT One speaker.

ARCHT, developed on Kickstarter (raking in over $200,000 on a $70k goal; campaign ends 12/12), is the most phenomenal home speaker I've ever heard, providing what has to be the most delicious version of "Blank Space" ever played outside of a professional studio.

Indeed, like the aforementioned indie rock singer, the ARCHT One shows us some incredible things.