The 'Back to the Future' DeLorean iPhone Case

Thank you Japan, you've done it again. From the makers of the ridiculous Batmobile iPhone case comes the DeLorean iPhone case for everyone out there who knows Back to the Future Part II isn't just a movie—it's the greatest sequel in a trilogy since The Empire Strikes Back. 

Complete with LED lights, pop-out wheels, and the highly-necessary Mr. Fusion resting on the back, this iPhone case is a testament to Japan's ability to turn everything Americans like into a functional phone accessory. 

Whether you use this thing for protection or simply just a vessel to pump out the Huey Lewis and the News classic, "Back in Time" from your phone, the DeLorean iPhone case is pretty friggin' heavy—and not in the gravitational sense that confused 1950s era Dr. Emmett Brown.

Two words, ten letters, one mark of absolute exclamation: Great Scott!


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and his favorite character from the trilogy is obviously Bill Zane; he's a cool dude. 

