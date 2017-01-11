Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 10/24/14

By Published On 10/24/2014 By Published On 10/24/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

Damn, Friday, lookin' good. You been working out?

Related

related

There is Now a Hoverboard. This is Not a Hoax

related

The Laziest Toilet Paper App Ever
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

There is Now a Hoverboard. This is Not a Hoax
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

The Beer Hammer

Price: $30
Status: $9,265 of $10,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Is there a cooler way to crack open a beer than smashing it with a wooden hammer? No, there is not. Bringing the craft of carpentry to your craft beer, these bottle openers are handmade in South Dakota and will pop your brew open in seconds using a specialized grommet in the mallet. They're fully customizable, coming in maple, walnut, cedar, cherry, or—if you're feeling fancy—African mahogany finishes.

Check it out in action:
 

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Refold's Portable Cardboard Standing Desk

Price: $15.66
Status: $50,620  of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
This portable standing desk is easily collapsible and offers an eco-friendly, customizable work station that goes anywhere you do. Provided you don't go anywhere it might rain.
 

Air Umbrella

Price: $200
Status: $98,467 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2015
Obliterating its Kickstarter goals, the Air Umbrella is poised to revolutionize rainy days. By generating a stream of rapidly moving air currents from a motor stored in a solitary handle, it effectively creates a shield that keeps you dry. Watch carefully and you can see how it deflects those drops. The future is here, guys.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Airport Runway Print Collection

Price: $25-$80
Status: $1,905 of $11,800 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2014
Chicago-based designer Jerome Daksiewicz is known for his graphic prints that turn blueprints and architecture into striking works of art. His Runway Series is no different, and this time around he's raising funds to create this box set of America's busiest airport runways, attractively rendered in high-contrast black and white. Damn, Atlanta, you got some nice curves.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Zubits

Price: $17
Status: $227,017 of $29,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
It's hard not to get behind what is essentially the adult version of velcro shoes. Who needs laces? These metal shoe closures provide a clean, no-muss no-fuss look for your sneaks, neatly attaching to your laces and securing them with magnets. They also double as a unique shoe storage solution, since you can just stick 'em to any metal surface. See mom? We finally cleaned our room.


Ali Drucker is the beer-smashing, sneaker-hoarding editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter at @ali_drucker.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Disco Dog Vests And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Smart Earbuds And The Best Kickstarters Of The Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
DSLR Phone Cases, Retro Gloves: The Week's Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like