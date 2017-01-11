The Real Story Behind The Lexus Hoverboard

Obviously, we're extremely excited about the Lexus Hoverboard project—we gave you breathless updates every time the company posted a video (one, two, three, four) and were absolutely over the moon when the project turned out to be the real deal.

But we've been dying to know more about how it came into being and how it works. Thankfully, Lexus International gave director Simon Frost behind the scenes access to the making of the board, which he turned into a short film, The Lexus Hoverboard: The Story. Check it out below.

THE LEXUS HOVERBOARD: THE STORY from simonfrost on Vimeo.