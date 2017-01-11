The 10 Arcade Games You Played In The '90s

The 1990s were simpler times for video games: there weren't fancy graphics, intricate story-lines, or those mind-numbing videos that you weren't allowed to skip. The local arcade was the ultimate destination for birthday parties, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, or lazy saturday afternoons. They were loud, exciting, smelly, and packed with the finest assortment of games (and cold pretzels) managed by the nerdiest of gentlemen. Each and every arcade game—whether it was Nintendo or Sega—was similar in its simplicity, but a total blast.

A game where you could actually beat the sh*t out of Mike Tyson? Why the hell not. So, here are 10 arcade games that you definitely played in the '90s, regardless of your age—though, if you were the type of dude who hung out at arcades at age 30, that creepiness cannot be outgrown.