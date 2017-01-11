The Best Games To Be Announced At This Year’s E3 Gaming Conference

Rejoice, gamers and casual video game players alike. E3 is here and with it an absolute smorgasbord of ridiculously good looking games. Here are some of the best trailers we've seen from the conference. Check 'em out and get ready to never leave your couch again.
Assasin's Creed: Syndicate
Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Doom 4
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy VII (PS4 Remake)
Forza 6
Halo 5: Guardians
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Star Wars Battlefront
Street Fighter V
Super Mario Maker
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Last Guardian
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
