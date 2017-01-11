Tech

The Best Games To Be Announced At This Year’s E3 Gaming Conference

EA

Rejoice, gamers and casual video game players alike. E3 is here and with it an absolute smorgasbord of ridiculously good looking games. Here are some of the best trailers we've seen from the conference. Check 'em out and get ready to never leave your couch again.

Ubisoft

Assasin's Creed: Syndicate

YouTube/IGN

Batman: Arkham Knight

YouTube/Playstation

Call of Duty: Black Ops III 

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks

Doom 4

YouTube/GamesHQMedia

Fallout 4

YouTube/Playstation

Final Fantasy VII (PS4 Remake) 

YouTube/Xbox

Forza 6

YouTube/Xbox

Halo 5: Guardians 

YouTube/Mass Effect

Mass Effect: Andromeda

YouTube/GamesHQMedia

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

YouTube/EAStarWars

Star Wars Battlefront 

YouTube/Playstation 

Street Fighter V
 

Super Mario Maker

YouTube/PlayStation

Horizon Zero Dawn 

YouTube/PlayStation

The Last Guardian 

YouTube/Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

YouTube/PlayStation

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End


