15 Google Chrome Hacks You Need Right Now

There's no denying Chrome is the diamond standard of Internet browsers. But if there's one way to take an awesome thing and make it even better, it's taking it apart and seeing all the hidden secrets it has to offer. Want to get rid of clickbaity headlines forever, turn the news into SparkNotes, and finally shut up noisy tabs once and for all?

Check out these 15 tips, hacks, and extensions that will take your browsing from chrome to platinum.