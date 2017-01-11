iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Gauss Glasses

Price: $175

Status: $12,823 of $22,257 - FUNDED

Estimated delivery: September 2015

While computer glasses are usually considered more of a novelty, many professionals use them to protect their vision from the blue light emitted on digital screens. Gauss Glasses are built to offer the first, complete eye protection lenses for PC nerds. When looking at screens, they manage to block blue light without compromising color. The lenses also tint up to 75 percent for additional shielding from UV rays. They come in six designs and four colors, too.

GNARBOX

Price: $250

Status: $245,673 of $100,000 - FUNDED

Estimated delivery: March 2016

When capturing video footage on the go, you're usually left editing everything after on a laptop. Which sucks. Fitting the power of a 15-inch laptop into a pocket-sized device, the GNARBOX lets you download footage via SD or USB that can be accessed and edited on its accompanying smartphone app with pro features like color correction, slow motion, and cropping.