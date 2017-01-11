Tech

Smartphone Camera Rigs And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

By Published On 04/23/2015 By Published On 04/23/2015
The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
TechCrunch
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

Better days are here…they’re called Saturdays and Sundays.

Related

related

Beer Flavor Enhancers And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

related

Disco Dog Vests And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Beer Flavor Enhancers And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week
The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
Olivers Apparel

The Olivers Brief

Price: TBA
Status: $41,291 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
Cotton sucks as a performance fabric—any dude who wears boxers made from the fluffy fiber can attest. One company is reinventing the way we cover up and introducing a pair of briefs constructed from circular knit polyester, a fabric first developed by the military that provides 4-way stretching and wicks away moisture. In other words, you can sport these briefs for any sweat-inducing occasion without ever feeling any discomfort down there.

The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
Fast Company

Droplet

Price: $19
Status: $52,002 of $80,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: December 2015/January 2016
Doing laundry. Feeding the dog. Paying bills. Taking out the trash. Consider Droplet your personal digital assistant. This wireless button reminds you of everything and anything that requires your attention, keeping track of activities and goals via the accompanying app. It'll even monitor your workouts, reorder online purchases, and send auto-texts—all directly through your smartphone. 

The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
Kickstarter

Stand-By Travel Bag System

Price: $150
Status: $3,117 of $7,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
The standard knapsack, messenger bag, or satchel (no, not a man purse) may be reliable to store your MacBook from 9 to 5, but you need something more heavy-duty if you plan to survive air travel, outdoor excursions, and unexpected adventures. Here we have a modular split-bag system that boasts durability, versatility, and tons of compartments for organized accessibility and packing. The Stand-By's minimalist profile and professional aesthetic gives it a bit of swag as well.

The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
Sesame

Sesame 

Price: $150
Status: $1,193,316 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: May 2015
Imagine a way to open your front door with nothing more than a mobile app and a secret knock. Pretty dope right? Sesame is a digital lock engineered to do just that, “replacing your keys with your smartphone in seconds.” Users have the luxury of programming the app to adopt a personal invite for entrance. From there they can take advantage of other advanced security features, like sharing their digital key with friends and monitoring door activity on their handsets.

related

Disco Dog Vests And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week
The Best Kickstarter Campaigns This Week
Video & Filmmaker

Beastgrip Pro

Price: $70
Status: $242,451 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
The market is flooded with innovative camera accessories to enhance smartphone's camera capabilities. Still, ‘phoneographers’ have yet to discover a solution that can transform their iPhone into a DSLR-like shooter. Eureka. This customizable camera rig turns the avid photog into a one-man filming crew, allowing users to mount 35mm lenses, lights, mics, and other essential accessories to capture stellar images and videos.


Alex Bracetti is a contributor to Supercompressor, Complex, HOOP, Man of Many, and several other popular lifestyle outlets. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBracetti.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 09/05/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/21/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 10/24/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like