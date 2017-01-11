Smartphone Camera Rigs And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

Better days are here…they’re called Saturdays and Sundays.
The Olivers Brief
Price: TBA
Status: $41,291 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
Cotton sucks as a performance fabric—any dude who wears boxers made from the fluffy fiber can attest. One company is reinventing the way we cover up and introducing a pair of briefs constructed from circular knit polyester, a fabric first developed by the military that provides 4-way stretching and wicks away moisture. In other words, you can sport these briefs for any sweat-inducing occasion without ever feeling any discomfort down there.
Droplet
Price: $19
Status: $52,002 of $80,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: December 2015/January 2016
Doing laundry. Feeding the dog. Paying bills. Taking out the trash. Consider Droplet your personal digital assistant. This wireless button reminds you of everything and anything that requires your attention, keeping track of activities and goals via the accompanying app. It'll even monitor your workouts, reorder online purchases, and send auto-texts—all directly through your smartphone.
Stand-By Travel Bag System
Price: $150
Status: $3,117 of $7,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
The standard knapsack, messenger bag, or satchel (no, not a man purse) may be reliable to store your MacBook from 9 to 5, but you need something more heavy-duty if you plan to survive air travel, outdoor excursions, and unexpected adventures. Here we have a modular split-bag system that boasts durability, versatility, and tons of compartments for organized accessibility and packing. The Stand-By's minimalist profile and professional aesthetic gives it a bit of swag as well.
Sesame
Price: $150
Status: $1,193,316 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: May 2015
Imagine a way to open your front door with nothing more than a mobile app and a secret knock. Pretty dope right? Sesame is a digital lock engineered to do just that, “replacing your keys with your smartphone in seconds.” Users have the luxury of programming the app to adopt a personal invite for entrance. From there they can take advantage of other advanced security features, like sharing their digital key with friends and monitoring door activity on their handsets.
Beastgrip Pro
Price: $70
Status: $242,451 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
The market is flooded with innovative camera accessories to enhance smartphone's camera capabilities. Still, ‘phoneographers’ have yet to discover a solution that can transform their iPhone into a DSLR-like shooter. Eureka. This customizable camera rig turns the avid photog into a one-man filming crew, allowing users to mount 35mm lenses, lights, mics, and other essential accessories to capture stellar images and videos.
