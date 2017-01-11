Smartphone-Made Camera Obscuras And The Best Kickstarters This Week

TITAN Mixer Bottle

Price: $25+

Status: $56,628 of $25,000 goal

Estimated delivery: July 2015

Mixer bottles have become a staple in the fitness world, offering gym buffs a simpler way to supplement shakes before, during, and after workouts. However, most bottles on the market suffer the same problems: they’re messy and require constant cleaning. The TITAN uses patent pending Helix Impeller technology that mixes drinks up to 40% quicker and provides thorough cleaning. Its bottom compartment also holds up to two scoops of supplement powder for further portability. Time to juice up!



