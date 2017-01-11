Tech

Beer Flavor Enhancers And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Hop Theory
It's the weekend. Time to celebrate with boozy flashlights, next-level knives, and DIY beer-enhancing.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
VSSL Gear

VSSL Flask Light

Price: $55
Status: $20,146 of $19,810 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: July 2015
It's a flask...and a light. Get it? The ultimate portable survival tool contains a flashlight, compass, emergency batteries, and two shot glasses, plus a compartment that'll store 10 ounces of your favorite spirit. It'll give you exactly what you need if you get stranded on the trail: liquid courage.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Hop Theory

Hop Theory Beer-Enhancing Sachets

Price: $15
Status: $11,362 of $25,000 goal
Estimated delivery: July 2015
Ready to up that boring Bud is Hop Theory, a line of biodegradable infusion packets that adds a more dynamic depth of flavor to your beer. Each sachet comes with a specialized blend of coriander, orange peel, and hops that will make any brew taste craft-quality. Further down the line, they're hoping to add infusions like pumpkin, peach, and double IPA to their repertoire. Bottoms up.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Liquidity Nanotech

Naked Filter Water Bottle

Price: $14
Status: $49,074 of $40,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
A built-in filter water bottle with a twist: once the filter is used up, water will no longer pass through, so you know exactly when to change it. Naked Filter uses a carbon core and nano-fiber membrane to remove 99.9999% of disease-causing bacteria in seconds. That's a lot of nines.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns
Fave

Fave All-Purpose Knives

Price: $55
Status: $31,144 of $1,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: July 2015
A knife that's just as comfortable slicing through rope as tomatoes, Fave knives are forged from high carbon 420 stainless steel with reclaimed wood handles, making them a versatile and attractive addition to your kitchen or shop.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns
Fortified

Payback Bike Seat System

Price: $25
Status: $12,297 of $8,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: July 2015
A friend's stolen bike seat was the inspiration behind this security clamp, which bolts your saddle in place. It takes the average thief just 10 seconds to steal a bike seat, but Payback provides a lifetime theft guarantee, and will replace both your post and saddle if they can't live up to their promise. For $25, that seems more than fair.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

