Portable Photo Booths and the Hottest Kickstarters This Week

i Ready O iPhone Radio
Price: $88
Status: $11,187 of $60,000 goal
Estimated delivery: July 2015
Your outdated iPhone is almost certainly collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. Put it to use with this analog-inspired radio that gives new life to your dead tech by converting it into a vintage audio device, using Bluetooth and the thousands of radio apps available.
Podo Stick and Shoot Camera
Price: $89
Status: $118,715 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
It's time to #seriously #up #your #selfie #game. Podo affixes to any surface and pairs with your phone and sends pics straight to your photo roll. You can set a timer, make a timelapse vid, and finally put an end to the dreaded selfie stick.
Davek Alert Umbrella
Price: $99
Status: $19,538 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2015
The amount of money spent on replacing lost umbrellas probably exceeds the national debt. The Davek umbrella puts a Bluetooth chip in your 'brolly that is activated when you pick it up. If you walk more than 30 feet away from it, you'll get an alert sent to your phone. Just don't lose your phone.
Fogo Adventure Gadget
Price: $200
Status: $48,050 of $125,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2015
The ultimate emergency companion for outdoor adventuring, Fogo packs a flashlight, walkie talkie, GPS, back up battery, and Bluetooth to sync with your devices. No need to go off the grid, the grid can come with you.
MacBook Rack
Price: $54
Status: $1,346 of $3,830 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Sleek and carved from sustainably sourced wood, the MacBook Rack provides convenient storage for your laptop that can function freestanding or mounted to a wall. Perfect for when you inevitably spill water all over your desk.
Indiegogo Bonus: Active Rest
Price: TBD
Status: $2,551 of $5,000 goal
Estimated delivery: TBD
Raising funds for an interactive prototyping festival is Active Rest, a campusing board designed to help climbers strengthen finger and hand muscles. The goal is to make a massive version, over 10,000 pounds, to liven up Market St in SF, but maybe some day we'll see 'em on street corners all over the country.
