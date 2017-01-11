Tech

Modular Smartphone Cases And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

04/30/2015
Best Kickstarter Campaigns this week
nexpaq

C-mi All-in-One Camera Drone
Poly Helo

C-mi All-in-One Camera Drone

Price: $600
Status: $77,872 of $125,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November – December 2015
Drones are the new big boy toys for hobbyists. So for the aerial cinematographer worried about crashing their GoPro-attached UAV, here is an all-in-one option suited for “real world usability.” The C-mi (pronounced see me) is a-first-of-its-kind, weather-resistant drone engineered for transporting that is seamlessly controlled from a mobile app—allowing flyers to change camera modes, view live 1080p HD video, and share captured footage directly on their smartphone. And that’s just scratching the surface.

SaloonBox
SaloonBox

SaloonBox

Price: $30
Status: $4,275 of $40,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
Considered the Birchbox for baristas, this subscription-cocktail kit brings the bar to your crib—letting you experiment with different recipes to create signature cocktails curated by top mixologists. Save some cash testing a wide selection of rums, tequilas, whiskey, and vodkas without ever spending heavily on full-sized bottles, while impressing your date with a refined nightcap. Each package also includes letter guides and recipe cards for guidance. Cheers!

Nexpaq Modular Smartphone Case
Nexpaq Modular Smartphone Case

Price: $110
Status: $51,386 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: January 2016
Everyone wishes they could upgrade their handset without ever trading it in. Well, here we have a modular smartphone case optimized to transform your iPhone 6 or Galaxy S6 into a Swiss army phone by adding new features to it. The Nexpaq comes equipped with 12 swappable modules used to furnish a device with extra powers like a bigger camera, LED flash, and storage space. Oh yea, and it’s capable of adding on a laser pointer, speakers, and yes, a freaking Breathalyzer too.

KAZbrella – The Inside Out Umbrella

KAZbrella – The Inside Out Umbrella

Price: $55
Status: $42,000 of $40,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: October 2015
Umbrellas are made to protect us from the rain. They also make a complete mess when taking them inside. One aeronautical engineer manages to reinvent the circular canopy, implementing a center-collapsing design with a double-spoke mechanism that eliminates drips and folds away more conveniently. The KAZbrella is constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum and sports water-repellent coating to protect its chic look.

AXEL Modular Headphones
Axel Audio

AXEL Modular Headphones 

Price: $100
Status: $41,706 of $180,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
If the concept of customizing your headphones sounds enticing, then tune your ears to these modular sound cans. This New York-based startup is blessing music lovers with the option to build and design their own on- or over-ear receivers, offering three different speaker units “specially engineered” for sound preference. Axel’s even gone on to create a web-based app that analyzes your Spotify habits and selects the best option for your listening pleasure. 


Alex Bracetti is a contributor to Supercompressor, Complex, HOOP, Man of Many, and several other popular lifestyle outlets. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBracetti.

