Laser-Etched Storage Disks And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Look what we found in our net!
Torque Audio Tuneable Headphones
Price: $175-$330
Status: $39,098 of $25,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: October 2015
Headphones are frequently engineered to be genre-specific, which is good because it's hard to deliver crisp highs and deep bass through the same receiver. Torque’s new in-ears and over-ears solve this solution with a modular setup that lets listeners adjust the soundscape using Torque Valves—color-coded filters that custom tune the output. Three to six valves come bundled depending on the model, each representing a different music genre. You won’t get that type of sound from a pair of Beats.
Bartesian Ultimate Cocktail Machine
Price: $300
Status: $64,767 of $100,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: April 2016
Consider this the “Keurig for cocktails.” The Bartesian eliminates the need of shopping for multiple ingredients by allowing you to craft complex drinks through a set of mixed capsules featuring fresh juice concentrates, non-alcoholic liquors, and bitters. Select your spirit of choice (gin, vodka, rum or tequila) and the machine takes care of the rest, even displaying the right type of glass to place under the spout for the proper experience.
Simple Station for Apple Watch
Price: $100
Status: $7,706 of $30,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: September 2015
Outside of band straps, charging stands are the only other Apple Watch accessories worth investing in. The Simple Station makes a strong case as the hottest option out there by serving as a docking and charging solution for the smartwatch and iPhone. It also comes with a built-in sound amplifier to deliver great acoustics and amplify your alarm when stuck in a snooze coma.
NYCTV
Price: N/A
Status: $27,455 of $50,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
NYCTV’s mission is simple: promote video content curation throughout the Big Apple. Since the Internet lacks cohesion and context, this independent media company seeks to cultivate New York’s talent by assisting with funding and marketing, in addition to acting as a hub for all things NYC. They seek to feature original programming with goals of transforming the project into a media network.
Nanoform Sapphire Storage Device
Price: $145+
Status: $26,980 of $48,192 goal
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
The engineers at Fahrenheit 2451 believe our current methods of media storage—disks, hard drives, and the cloud—won’t be sustainable. Hardware can easily be damaged and digital platforms rely on the assumption that updated software will be compatible with current technology. Nanoforms offers a long-lasting alternative to storing data by laser-engraving your irreplaceable photos and documents on a sapphire plate. They say each Nanoform holds about 2,500 pictures/pages of text to be exact.
Alex Bracetti is a contributor to Supercompressor, Complex, HOOP, Man of Many, and several other popular lifestyle outlets. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBracetti.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.