Laser-Etched Storage Disks And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Torque Audio Tuneable Headphones 

Price: $180-$330
Status: $38,568 of $25,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: October 2015
Headphones are often engineered to be genre specific. They’re not often built to deliver crisp highs and deep bass through the same receiver. Torque’s new in-ears and over-ear solve this solution with a modular setup that lets listeners adjust the soundscape using Torque Valves—color-coded filters that custom tune the output. Three to six valves come bundled depending on the model, each representing a different music genre. You won’t get that type of sound from a pair of Beats.

Bartesian Ultimate Cocktail Machine

Price: $400
Status: $56,303 of $100,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: April 2016
Consider this the “Keurig for cocktails.” The Bartesian eliminates the need of shopping for multiple ingredients by allowing you to craft complex drinks through a set of mixed capsules featuring fresh juice concentrates, non-alcoholic liquors, and bitters. Select your spirit of choice (Gin, Vodka, Rum or Tequila) and the machine takes care of the rest, even displaying the right type of glass to place under the spout for true authenticity.

Simple Station for Apple Watch 

Price: $180 
Status: $7,497 of $30,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: September 2015
Outside of band straps, charging stands are the only other Apple Watch accessories worth investing in. The Simple Station makes a strong case for the hottest option out there by serving as a docking and charging solution for the smartwatch, along with all iPhone 6 and iPhone 5 models. It also comes with a built-in sound amplifier to deliver great acoustics and amplify your alarm when stuck in a snooze coma.

NYCTV 

Price: TBA
Status: $21,070 of $50,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: August 2015
NYCTV’s mission is simple: promote video content curation throughout the Big Apple. The Internet lacks cohesion, supporting content on various platforms, often times, with no context. This independent media company seeks to cultivate New York’s talent by assisting with funding and marketing, while aacting as a hub for all things NYC. They seek to feature original programming with goals of transforming the project into a media network.

Nanoform Sapphire Storage Device

Price: $150 - $1,300 
Status: $23,229 of $48,192 goal
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
The engineers at Fahrenheit 2451 believe our current methods of media storage—disks, hard drives, and the cloud—won’t be sustainable. Hardware is damageable and digital platforms rely on the assumption that updated software will be compatible with current technology.  Nanoforms offer a long-lasting alternative to storing data by laser-engraving your irreplaceable photos and documents on a sapphire plate. They say each Nanoform holds about 2,500 pictures/pages of text to be exact.


