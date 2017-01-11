4K Virtual Reality Cameras And The Best Kickstarters This Week

“Always strive to excel, but only on weekends.” —Richard Rorty
Deus Ex Aria Gesture Control
Price: $70+
Status: $142,188 of $100,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2016
The only real form of hands-free engagement we have with our smartwatches is through voice prompts. This Bluetooth-compatible accessory offers a cooler alternative by recognizing hand gestures and translating them into navigation commands. Users will be able to scroll through menus, select applications, play music, and answer calls without ever touching the display. Simply attach it to your smartwatch band and let it work its magic.
Urban Pack 4-in-1 Minimalist Bag
Price: $110
Status: $44,066 of $16,303 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2015
A high-quality, multipurpose bag is a hard find. Especially so for the urbanite seeking an everyday backpack with dope features. Thankfully, there's this 4-in-1 EDC. The Urban Pack stores all portable essentials—tablets, wallets, smartphones, notebooks, writing utensils, etc.—without cramping one’s style. Commuters can easily transform the field bag into a sling, shoulder, hip, or crossbody pack and gain instant access to all front pockets no matter the look.
Sphericam 2
Price: $1,500+
Status: $185,328 of $150,00 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2015
Action cameras aren’t anything new. However, the creators behind this portable shooter are introducing something new to the product category—360-degree VR technology. The Sphericam 2 is said to capture 3D images and videos through the use of six 4K lenses that shoot at 60 frames per second. Oh yeah, it also comes Wi-Fi-enabled, so it can live stream video to desktops or mobile devices. GoPro might have just broken a sweat.
Slip Clean Beer Pong Cup
Price: $10+
Status: $68,099 of $70,000 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2015
Solving the age-old problem of dumping your pong balls into sketch water cups, the Slip Cup is designed to protect beer from dirty balls. It supports plastic inserts that fit into 16- and 18-ounce disposable cups. This leaves enough room for your booze to breathe and prevents it from tipping over. The creators even went out of their way to introduce a handful of new drinking games to play with the product. Cheers!
The Barrel Handcrafted Watch
Price: $250
Status: $250,148 of $25,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: October 2015
These Kickstarter veterans are no strangers to building gorgeous timepieces. Just look at the detailing and fine craftsmanship of its new Barrel Handcrafted Watch collection. The premium tickers take elegance to the extreme, which are crafted from reclaimed whiskey barrels for a distinguished and sleek look. But don’t mistake sophistication for primitiveness, as these watches also welcome the addition of The DUO—an Apple Watch adapter that sits on the inside of your wrist for easy access and private usage. Original Grain could very well set the pace for men’s fashion and tech trends to come.
