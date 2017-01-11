LEGO MacBooks And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

A weekend is like pizza. Even when it's bad, it's still pretty good.
InfiniteUSB
Price: $14
Status: $116,337 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
The trouble with typical USB ports is that once you plug a device in, you're constantly switching out cables if you want to use more than one. InfiniteUSB is a port with an additional open port on top, meaning you can keep on plugging in and in and in and in and in and WHERE WILL IT END?!
Brik Case
Price: $40
Status: $45,758 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Admit it, there's not a single moment of your adult life where you haven't wanted to turn your computer into a giant LEGO grid. Though not officially licensed by the brick magnates, you'll still be able to create custom art with the 1x1 tiles on this whimsical cover that protects your laptop and childhood innocence in one fell swoop.
Convoy Wood Case
Price: $39
Status: $1,668 of $8,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This handsome guy is the jetsetter's dream companion. When traveling internationally, you'll often need a new SIM card, which are easy to lose and a pain to install. Enter Convoy, which comes in either a cherry or walnut finish and houses an extra SIM card and ejector pin safely in the bottom component. You're now free to roam without roaming charges.
kSafe
Price: $79
Status: $74,114 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2015
They got their start on Shark Tank, and now this kitchen self-control tool is ready to fund some high-tech updates. A lockable jar that'll store your temptation foods, kSafe now can pair with an app that'll only unlock once you reach fitness goals. Whether it's calories burned or steps taken, once you enter your goal, you can't lower the bar in order to get your goods. Even better, it'll function with your existing fitness tracker, including Fitbit.
SnapPower Charger
Price: $14
Status: $443,112 of $35,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Gone are the days of USB-to-wall adapters, because SnapPower is here to rescue us all from the grips of unnecessary tech middlemen. In a move of pure genius, this outlet cover has a built-in USB port for faster charging, without any complicated wiring. Rejoice, the future has arrived.
