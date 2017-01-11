Transformer Drones and The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

It's Friday people, act like it.
KeyBiner
Price: $35
Status: $85,764 of $2,500 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Part carabiner, part keychain, and part multitool, KeyBiner may become the most useful item you ever carry. It's a bottle opener, wrench, file, and screwdriver in one tiny package that can clip onto any surface with the push of a finger.
SkyProwler
Price: $479
Status: $171,645 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: July 2015
Sometimes your drone missions require expert tactical capabilities. Enter SkyProwler, which takes off like a helicopter and transforms into "blade" mode with wings for precise maneuverability and speed. It packs a one-pound payload for person-to-person delivery and comes equipped with a gimbal-stabilized action cam to capture your military-caliber operations.
The Quarter Century Pant
Price: $85
Status: $146,966 of $20,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
They're exactly what they sound like: a simple but classic pair of pants designed to last you 25 years. Made from a durable 3-Ply 100% cotton twill fabric, these slacks come with a quarter-century guarantee, making them a financially sound wardrobe staple you can feel confident in.
Pinocchio Barrique Bottle
Price: $120
Status: $14,695 of $15,406 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
This nondescript wooden bottle hides the secret ability to age your booze six months in just 10 days. By filling it with water first to activate the aerating pores in the wood, it increases the fermentation rate so you can make your own vino, whiskey, and more in just a fraction of the time.
Pon
Price: $7
Status: $24,890 of $10,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
The downside of using push pins to hang your art is the puncture wound they leave on every poor poster and print. Ditch the holes with Pon, an ingenious pin that uses a circular clip to support wall hangings without damaging them.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She has approximately four puncture wounds. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.