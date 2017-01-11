Tech

10 High-Tech Ski Items You Need This Season

By Published On 02/06/2015 By Published On 02/06/2015
Oakley

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

Every day humanity inches closer and closer to the inevitable surrender to our robot overlords, who we hope will be benevolent and not evil. And as technology increasingly infiltrates every facet of our lives, from our booze to our pets to our...bedrooms, is there really a good reason to stop? Get a look at the best gear to give you a gnarly tech-enabled ski session this winter.

Related

related

7 Essentials To Get Your Buzz On While Cruising The Mountain

related

Inside Burton Snowboards' Idyllic Vermont Headquarters

related

This Tiny Home Is Outfitted For Subzero Temps

related

7 Essentials To Get Your Buzz On While Cruising The Mountain
The best ski tech accessoires
Glider Gloves

Glider Gloves - $29.99
Mobile capability on the slopes begins and ends with iPhone access. Glider Gloves are double-lined for extra warmth, and woven with touch-responsive conductive materials throughout, so you can operate your phone without those unsightly finger pads most touchscreen gloves use.

The best tech-enabled ski accessories
Oakley

Oakley Airwave Goggles - $649
The future of ski googles has bold, sleek look with a slew of capabilities to match. The Airwave features a heads-up display so you can view text messages, jump height, incoming calls, even time spent in the air. Pair it with the Garmin VIRB Elite action camera to record a live feed as you shred, or sync 'em with the app's GPS and locate all your other pals on the mountain who have a pair.

The best tech-enabled accessories
NuDown

NuDown Jacket - $350
One jacket for any type of winter weather. NuDown has a built-in air pump, so you can customize the amount of insulation in your outerwear depending on the conditions. Pump it up when you hit the mountain in the cold early hours, and let out some air after you've worked up a sweat.

The best ski tech accessories
Trace

Trace - $199.99
Your Fitbit isn't going to cut it slope-side. Trace is among the first snow-sport optimized fitness trackers that'll report on your maximum and sustained speeds, airtime, number of jumps, calories burned, and even resting time spent on the chair lift. 

related

Racecar + Snowmobile = The Snow Crawler ATV

related

Inside Burton Snowboards' Idyllic Vermont Headquarters
The best ski tech accessories
GoPro

GoPro Helmet Front Mount - $14.99
When it comes to action footage, there's nowhere to go but pro. To get a bird's eye view of you carving fresh powder, a helmet front mount will deliver stable, quality video. It'll work with any GoPro cam, but why not spring for the best of the best?

The best tech-enabled ski accessories
180s Wearable Tech

180s Bluetooth Ear Warmers - $40.00
Because frostbite is no fun for anyone, bundle up with a pair of Bluetooth-enabled earmuffs. They're water-resistant, fleece-lined and easily fit under your helmet while allowing you to take calls and listen to music on any other Bluetooth equipped device. 

The best ski tech
Burton

3L Hover Snowboard Pant - $449.95
Sometimes the best tech isn't about wires or touchscreens. Burton's snowboard pant features rugged, breathable Gore-Tex, plus their trademarked Turbo-cooling Crossflow Venting to keep you cruising without overheating. 

The best ski tech accessories
Apex

Apex MC X Ski Boots - $895
Big Mountain pioneered the chassis system at work in these monsters. The soft inner boot pops out of the harder shell, so you can walk around in just the boot component. Their EVA heat moldable inner liner makes for some of the warmest footwear on the market, with customizable adjustment through a boa closure system. If Iron Man went skiing and forgot his boots at home, he'd wear these.

related

This Tiny Home Is Outfitted For Subzero Temps
The best ski tech accessories
Brunton

Heatsync Vital - $74.99
You won't need this heavy-duty warmer while you're flying down the mountain, but on the coldest of days when you're at rest, or if disaster strikes and you're stranded on the slopes, Brunton may just save your ass with its latest offering. The USB-powered base layer can be set to high (131°F), medium (113°F), and low (100°F), meaning sub zero temps are no reason to stay inside.

The best ski-enabled tech accessories
Seirus

Seirus HeatTouch Inferno Gloves - $374.95
Ultra slim batteries = all of the power of a furnace in your hands without the bulk. The wrist cuffs keep snow out and heat in, while the recharchable batteries give you six full hours of uninterrupted heat.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. If they didn't get in the way of typing, she'd wear these gloves in the office. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
World's Biggest Flash Looks Like It Could Stop a Bullet

related

READ MORE
The Must-Download Apps of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
People With More Facebook Friends Live Longer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like