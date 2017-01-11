The Most Pleasurable Technology Sounds, Ranked

Close your eyes, and listen. All around us, the sounds of our modern devices buzz, beep, whirr, and whistle, endlessly. The acoustics of technology have been added to the soundtrack of our lives, and for the most part, we don't even take notice. But some companies have elevated their sonic works to an art form, bringing industrial design into the auricular world.

Here are 17 of the most pleasurable tech sounds in the world, ranked objectively, by me. If you disagree, please leave your pleasant and not-at-all-vitriolic comments in the box below!