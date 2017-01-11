Tech

The Bluetooth Gramophone

By Published On 10/14/2014 By Published On 10/14/2014
The Bluetooth Gramohphone
All Photos: Gramovox

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Yes, of course we love our modern sound systems. But sometimes we feel like we missed out on something by being born too late. (No, we don't mean record players—owning one is so played out.) We're talking about the gramophone.

Getting us most of the way there is The Bluetooth Gramophone, which harnesses the best of yesterday and today to give us something totally bold and different.

Related

related

JBL Put A Big Sound In A Tiny Package

related

JBL Put A Big Sound In A Tiny Package
The Bluetooth Gramohphone

Inspired by those old horn speakers, the Gramophone features a steel horn and a walnut base, giving it the solid material it needs to resonate. There're two watts of power in the unit, and it'll put out tunes for 12 to 18 hours—pretty damn good for its three-to-four hour charge time.

And Steven Tyler likes it, so.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He bets Cole Porter would sound pretty good through this. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Now Have the Power to Erase Bad Memories

related

READ MORE
Google's New Photo-Scanning App Will Help Your Old Pictures Live Forever

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like