Canon's New Camera Can See In The Dark

In this age of smartphones and sex tapes, access to digital video cameras is easy to come by. Maybe too easy. The tech is far from perfect, though. Getting HD quality in low light can be a challenge, as illustrated by shows like Ghost Hunters. Yeah, sure, that's an "orb" in the frame. Whatever you say, dude. We can't see a thing.

Canon has come to the rescue, though. Their ME20F-SH boasts the specs needed to deliver stunning quality in dark conditions. We just wan't wait to see how people use it.