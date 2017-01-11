Tech

Canon's New Camera Can See In The Dark

By Published On 07/31/2015 By Published On 07/31/2015
Canon

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

In this age of smartphones and sex tapes, access to digital video cameras is easy to come by. Maybe too easy. The tech is far from perfect, though. Getting HD quality in low light can be a challenge, as illustrated by shows like Ghost Hunters. Yeah, sure, that's an "orb" in the frame. Whatever you say, dude. We can't see a thing.

Canon has come to the rescue, though. Their ME20F-SH boasts the specs needed to deliver stunning quality in dark conditions. We just wan't wait to see how people use it.

Canon

This thing is pretty sweet, though. It can capture HD video in conditions of less than 0.0005 lux. In other words, the ME20F-SH delivers full color video in light so low you might worry you're experiencing a Biblical plague.

Canon
Canon

At a price of $30,000, it's fair to say this isn't a common consumer product. Canon recommends that reality show producers and documentary filmmakers add it to their toolbox to help them film in otherwise limiting light conditions.

We've got a better idea. High-end product that can see in the dark? Who has Bruce Wayne's number?

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
5 Pieces of Tech That Truly Changed the Game in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Apple and Google Are Officially at War

related

READ MORE
2016 Was the Year Credit Card Chips Took Over and I’m Still Upset About It
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like