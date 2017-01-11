Tech

The DIY Mini Arcade You Always Wanted As A Kid

By Published On 08/28/2014 By Published On 08/28/2014
The mini arcade you always wanted
All Photos: ThinkGeek

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

There's good news and there's bad news when it comes to this totally dope DIY Mini Arcade. First, the bad: assembly is 100 percent required. But the good? You're not going to have to cough up any quarters to play games like Ms. Pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Arkanoid, DigDug, or Gauntlet.

Finally, the personal arcade you always wanted as a kid can be built with all the construction skills you've accrued throughout your life. 

Related

related

13 Things You Didn't Know About Nintendo

related

Turn your iPhone into a handheld gaming console

related

13 Things You Didn't Know About Nintendo
The mini arcade you always wanted

Running on a Linux/Raspberry Pi model B board, this Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (or MAME, as the nerds say) runs by loading basic games onto a tiny 4 gigabyte microSD card so you can play Donkey Kong until your thumbs fall off.

The mini arcade you always wanted

Because of the sheer amount of materials you're sent, you basically have to be a total wiz with a soldering iron to get this little bastard up and running. Who feels like a total d*ck for deleting that soldering iron class Groupon? YOU do. 

The mini arcade you always wanted

The makers of this thing admit that more complex games won't run very quickly when loaded into this 8" beast—which means you can kiss your dreams of playing Vice City at your desktop goodbye. That soundtrack though...


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and his favorite Kong is Diddy. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Cleanse Your Browser History With Fire and Blood

related

READ MORE
This App Can Find Everything You've Ever Looked at on Your Computer

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like