The DIY Mini Arcade You Always Wanted As A Kid

There's good news and there's bad news when it comes to this totally dope DIY Mini Arcade. First, the bad: assembly is 100 percent required. But the good? You're not going to have to cough up any quarters to play games like Ms. Pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Arkanoid, DigDug, or Gauntlet.
Finally, the personal arcade you always wanted as a kid can be built with all the construction skills you've accrued throughout your life.
Running on a Linux/Raspberry Pi model B board, this Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (or MAME, as the nerds say) runs by loading basic games onto a tiny 4 gigabyte microSD card so you can play Donkey Kong until your thumbs fall off.
Because of the sheer amount of materials you're sent, you basically have to be a total wiz with a soldering iron to get this little bastard up and running. Who feels like a total d*ck for deleting that soldering iron class Groupon? YOU do.
The makers of this thing admit that more complex games won't run very quickly when loaded into this 8" beast—which means you can kiss your dreams of playing Vice City at your desktop goodbye. That soundtrack though...
