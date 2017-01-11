The Flux Capacitor: Your Car's New Phone Charger

Doc Brown came up with the flux capacitor by smacking his head on the sink as he was hanging something in the bathroom. Fortunately, all you have to do is click a few buttons on a website and wait. While this Flux Capacitor is unfortunately missing signature time-travel capabilities, it does have something the original doesn't—a USB charger for your phone.
The Flux Capacitor Car Phone Charger was originally an April Fools' joke, but this officially licensed accessory is becoming a reality. Besides being able to charge two tablets simultaneously thanks to a hefty 2.1 amp power supply, it does that rad light sequence of the real one.
Almost as funny as the product itself is the geeky chatter around it in the product's comment section (scroll down from the link above). After one commenter remarks that the power supply is "0.0000000121 gigawatts," another immediately corrects him for mistaking amperage with wattage, calculating it at 30 watts (12 volt car charger x 2.1 amps). Then someone remembers that obviously USB power is 5 volts, so it's around 21 watts or 0.0000000021 gigawatts.
