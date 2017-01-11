The GIF Keyboard For Your iPhone—Download Immediately

GIFs, the de facto language of the future, are now available as an iPhone keyboard, thanks to the Riffsy GIF Keyboard. With this ingenious and free iOS app, you can add the power of the GIF to your text messages, emails, and more. You'll never use an emoji again.
After a simple installation, you simply add the keyboard in Settings and are good to go. The app has a ton of built-in GIFs at your disposal, organized of course by hashtags so you can find that pitch-perfect reaction GIF without delay, but you can also search. Obviously, we searched for Seinfeld.
Once you find your GIF, just hold down and copy it. Paste it right in, and you're good to go.
Of course, they might not have that GIF you need. If you find yourself limited by the selection, you can easily enable a Safari extension and save to your library from the interwebs.
