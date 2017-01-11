The Fujifilm XT-1 Is One Of The Best Enthusiast Camera On The Market

Photography in and of itself is a fairly uncomplicated process. Point a camera at an object and click. Bear in mind, this is coming from someone who categorizes himself as a photography enthusiast. When I go out to take pictures, I take a lot of them, greatly increasing my chances of getting that perfect shot. For the past two months I've had the opportunity to use one of the best cameras on the market today, and boy did I take a lot of pictures.

The Fujifilm XT-1 is retro-tinged, compact, and boasts seriously high performance. Taking inspiration from past SLRs, the XT-1 is a great relief from the bulky DSLR cameras produced today. Thanks to its size, you'll have absolutely no problem toting it around in your jacket pocket. Be prepared to snap a lot of pics, because that's all you'll want to do once you get your hands on an XT-1.