The Fujifilm XT-1 Is One Of The Best Enthusiast Camera On The Market

Photography in and of itself is a fairly uncomplicated process. Point a camera at an object and click. Bear in mind, this is coming from someone who categorizes himself as a photography enthusiast. When I go out to take pictures, I take a lot of them, greatly increasing my chances of getting that perfect shot. For the past two months I've had the opportunity to use one of the best cameras on the market today, and boy did I take a lot of pictures.
The Fujifilm XT-1 is retro-tinged, compact, and boasts seriously high performance. Taking inspiration from past SLRs, the XT-1 is a great relief from the bulky DSLR cameras produced today. Thanks to its size, you'll have absolutely no problem toting it around in your jacket pocket. Be prepared to snap a lot of pics, because that's all you'll want to do once you get your hands on an XT-1.
The $1,299 camera features a number of different user modes. From fully automatic to fully manual, the XT-1 allows for a huge range of adjustably. The guts of the camera feature a 16.3 MP X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II. For those who have no idea what that means, I guarantee it will result in some truly spectacular photos.
As you can see, there are a few dials and buttons on top, but they actually make the camera easier to operate. No more going into menus and submenus to adjust your shooting settings. With a turn of the dial, the perfect shot is mere seconds away.
The Supercompressor team has used the XT-1 for numerous stories and events over the past two months. And we will surely be missing it when the time comes to give it back. Here are a number of pictures from a few excursions that we've recently ventured on.
Above you'll see the Honda CBR1000RR SP Repsol Edition that we spotted at the International Motorcycle Show.
Lexus was kind enough to loan us the 467hp RC F coupe. To say this car is a beast would be putting it lightly.
Our own Aaron Miller got to thrash one around Monticello Motor Club.
Anyone feeling festive?
I had to. This retro Vespa was begging to have its picture taken.
Gavin Woolard is the Social Media Editor at Supercompressor. He needs the XT 1 and doesn't want to give it back. Check out more of his photos on Instagram.