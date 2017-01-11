Tech

The Fujifilm XT-1 Is One Of The Best Enthusiast Camera On The Market

By Published On 01/22/2015 By Published On 01/22/2015
The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Fujifilm

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

Photography in and of itself is a fairly uncomplicated process. Point a camera at an object and click. Bear in mind, this is coming from someone who categorizes himself as a photography enthusiast. When I go out to take pictures, I take a lot of them, greatly increasing my chances of getting that perfect shot. For the past two months I've had the opportunity to use one of the best cameras on the market today, and boy did I take a lot of pictures.

The Fujifilm XT-1 is retro-tinged, compact, and boasts seriously high performance. Taking inspiration from past SLRs, the XT-1 is a great relief from the bulky DSLR cameras produced today. Thanks to its size, you'll have absolutely no problem toting it around in your jacket pocket. Be prepared to snap a lot of pics, because that's all you'll want to do once you get your hands on an XT-1.

Related

related

Panasonic Has Reinvented The Camera Phone

related

Handsome Camera Bags for Handsome Camera People

related

The Digital Super 8 Camera

related

Panasonic Has Reinvented The Camera Phone
The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Fujifilm

The $1,299 camera features a number of different user modes. From fully automatic to fully manual, the XT-1 allows for a huge range of adjustably. The guts of the camera feature a 16.3 MP X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II. For those who have no idea what that means, I guarantee it will result in some truly spectacular photos. 

As you can see, there are a few dials and buttons on top, but they actually make the camera easier to operate. No more going into menus and submenus to adjust your shooting settings. With a turn of the dial, the perfect shot is mere seconds away.

The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard

The Supercompressor team has used the XT-1 for numerous stories and events over the past two months. And we will surely be missing it when the time comes to give it back. Here are a number of pictures from a few excursions that we've recently ventured on.

Above you'll see the Honda CBR1000RR SP Repsol Edition that we spotted at the International Motorcycle Show. 

The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard

Lexus was kind enough to loan us the 467hp RC F coupe. To say this car is a beast would be putting it lightly. 

The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard

Our own Aaron Miller got to thrash one around Monticello Motor Club

related

Handsome Camera Bags for Handsome Camera People
The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard

Anyone feeling festive?

The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard
The Fujifilm XT-1 Digital Camera
Gavin Woolard

I had to. This retro Vespa was begging to have its picture taken.


Gavin Woolard is the Social Media Editor at Supercompressor. He needs the XT 1 and doesn't want to give it back. Check out more of his photos on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

related

READ MORE
Ex-Uber Employees Just Revealed Major Abuses With Your Data

related

READ MORE
It Turns Out Traveling to Mars Might Cause Serious Brain Damage

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like