The Google Maps Camera Loves Taking #Selfies

All Photos: Google Maps via Tumblr

If you’re concerned with how close Google is to developing a sentient robot, we have some bad news. It appears they’ve done it, judging by their Maps robot’s interest in engaging in an exclusively animalistic behavior: taking selfies. Omg. 

The Tumblr The Camera In The Mirror has meticulously collected screenshots of each time the ‘bot catches itself in the mirror while capturing the interior of Paris’ Palais Garnier opera house.

As part of the Google Art Project, the tech behemoth has enlisted a small army of these guys to shoot the interiors of iconic cultural buildings and museums around the world. It’s Street View meets precious architecture.

As it wanders the corridors in all its caped Martian Ambassador from Mars Attacks! glory, including the dance rehearsal hall above, you get a peek at the little buggers.

And yes, it’s probably being controlled at least in part by a human somewhere out of sight, but you can’t help but see some of the shots as artistic. This one’s giving us some early Kubrick vibes.

Thankfully, it lacks the necessary anatomy to pull off the most abhorrent of selfie moves: duckface.

For now.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He always waves like a maniac when the Google Maps van passes by. Keep an eye out for him.

