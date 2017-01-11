The 10 Greatest Cell Phones You Owned Before The iPhone

With new Samsung phones and the soon-to-be-unveiled iPhone 6, we're taking another step forward toward our complete integration with robots. When the "six" lands, the world will line up to buy it no matter what (they already have started), and we will be another generation of tech away from the classic phones of the Golden Age.

The Golden Age, as we'll call it, was a time before the smartphone and LTE, before 3G even, when phones flipped and slid and sent SMS messages and MMS messages. The Golden Age was written in T9 or "ABC," and was stunningly rendered in 0.7 megapixels, if you had a camera phone. It was the Golden Age of snake.