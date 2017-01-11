The Wheelchair ATV

Considering the leaps in technology that have enabled the disabled to participate in activities long considered impossible (looking at you, running blades and driverless cars), it was only a matter of time before someone engineered a way for the wheelchair-bound to rip it up off-road style. Behold: the HexHog, a beastly new six-wheeled wheelchair ATV.
Initially developed as a means for disabled farmers across the UK to survey their land, the Hog resembles a monstrous riding lawn mower, only instead of cutting your grass, it's more likely to tear up swaths of it as you wile out.
It's powered by a 36-volt lithium ion battery, has a range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, and can get going up to 8.5 mph on the roughest of terrain. It can scale hills, mountains, probably the ocean.
The rider uses a joystick on the right-side armrest to steer, accelerate, and decelerate, all while strapped into the bucket seat positioned just above the first set of wheels. Considering the lack of traditional handlebars, it makes it feel less like driving and more like floating.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He would prefer to steer every vehicle with a joystick.