Tech

The Wheelchair ATV

By Published On 08/18/2014 By Published On 08/18/2014
Finally, the wheelchair ATV
All Photos: HexHog

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

Considering the leaps in technology that have enabled the disabled to participate in activities long considered impossible (looking at you, running blades and driverless cars), it was only a matter of time before someone engineered a way for the wheelchair-bound to rip it up off-road style. Behold: the HexHog, a beastly new six-wheeled wheelchair ATV. 

Related

related

This Lawn Mower/ATV Hybrid Will Also Juice Your Power Tools

related

This Lawn Mower/ATV Hybrid Will Also Juice Your Power Tools
Finally, the wheelchair ATV

Initially developed as a means for disabled farmers across the UK to survey their land, the Hog resembles a monstrous riding lawn mower, only instead of cutting your grass, it's more likely to tear up swaths of it as you wile out.

It's powered by a 36-volt lithium ion battery, has a range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, and can get going up to 8.5 mph on the roughest of terrain. It can scale hills, mountains, probably the ocean. 

Finally, the wheelchair ATV

The rider uses a joystick on the right-side armrest to steer, accelerate, and decelerate, all while strapped into the bucket seat positioned just above the first set of wheels. Considering the lack of traditional handlebars, it makes it feel less like driving and more like floating. 


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He would prefer to steer every vehicle with a joystick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like