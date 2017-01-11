The Wheelchair ATV

Initially developed as a means for disabled farmers across the UK to survey their land, the Hog resembles a monstrous riding lawn mower, only instead of cutting your grass, it's more likely to tear up swaths of it as you wile out.

It's powered by a 36-volt lithium ion battery, has a range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, and can get going up to 8.5 mph on the roughest of terrain. It can scale hills, mountains, probably the ocean.