Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

1. Remix Mini Android PC
Price: $30
Status: $886,994 of $50,000 - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: October 2015
Desktop meets handheld with this pocket-sized PC. The Remix Mini comes equipped with a 64-bit chipset delivering the power of a desktop, while only using 10 watts of energy. It also supports Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB ports to achieve optimal performance. And spearheading the entire experience is Android Lollipop, carrying over Google’s mobile suite of programs and over 1.5 million Google Play apps. Grab one of the two storage options: 1 GB RAM with a 8 GB drive or 2 GB RAM and 16 GB.
2. Covair Interchangeable Watches
Price: $130
Status: $3,368 of $55,000
Estimated delivery: December 2015
A gentleman is more or less defined by the timepiece he wears. Covair’s adaptable watches offer easy interchangeable parts to complement any given occasion. Clip-on straps and swappable magnetic faces allow seamless style changes on the fly.
3. E1 4K UHD Interchangeable Lens Camera
Price: $600
Status: $237,680 of $42,000 - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2015
GoPro has some competitors out there, but none of them offer interchangeable lenses—until now. The pocket-sized shooter manages to stuff cutting-edge technology like a 3D noise filter, A9 image processor, auto-focus, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wi-Fi into what’s considered the world’s smallest 4K Ultra High-Def camera. However, the clear scene-stealers here are its interchangeable lenses and 4/3-sensor size that work in unison to accomplish top-notch visuals.
4. Fly Pedals V2
Price: $40
Status: $43,090 of $40,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: September 2015
Clip-less pedals are perfect for long rides with few stops. But you don’t need to be clipped in for leisurely rides. The latest version of Fly Pedals makes it easier to convert clipless pedals into flat ones. They fit into the standard two-hole pattern for mountain bikes, as well as the street bike 3-hole pattern for total universality. The updated design is crafted from 100% aircraft grade aluminum and offers tighter grip for easier riding. It comes with the option to ride with straps as well.
5. Silent Pocket
Price: $21
Status: $10,448 of $25,000
Estimated delivery: October 2015
As mobile payment systems become increasingly common on the consumer market, so are personal security solutions to protect that data. Silent Pocket’s lineup of hi-tech leather cases, bags, and wallets boast RFID and NFC protection, along with the ability to block cellular, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth frequencies.
