Motorized Skateboards And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

Nokē U-Lock
Price: $99
Status: $58,307 of $100,000 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2015
You might remember the Nokē from their successful Kickstarter last year when they introduced the first Bluetooth padlock. Now, they’re bringing the same smart security to your bike. You can set your U-lock to open when you and your phone come within a few feet or at the push of a button in the app if you want more security. Taking things even further, Nokē will even sound an alarm should an intruder try and pry it open.
Monolith In-Wheel Motor Skateboard
Price: $1,199
Status: $190,018 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Behold the four-wheeled beast that packs a secret power boost. Though it may look like a normal board, the wheels hide motors you can control with a remote, allowing you to transition from traditional riding to super-charged transit speeds up to 24 mph. It's fully electric and can charge up spare battery packs so you don't have to worry about finding an outlet on the go.
Popsicase
Price: $25
Status: $4,084 of $25,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Because selfie sticks not only require carrying extra gear but are also embarrassing as hell, there's Popsicase: a phone case with a retractable handle that's there when you need it and gone when you don't. Perfect for getting a more stable grip for taking video and perfecting your duck face.
Fidelis Co
Price: Varies
Status: $19,370 of $20,000 goal
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Inspired by years of military service, the guys at Fidelis want to bring high-functioning packs and weekenders to stylish civilians everywhere, crafted right here in the U.S. Made with sturdy ballistic nylon, these bags are the perfect companion for the urban adventurer.
Tvylor Wallets
Price: $30
Status: $5,418 of $2,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Worried about thieves using radio waves to snag your credit card data? Fret not, because the RFID-blocking polyblend lining of a Tvylor wallet will protect against identity theft while still organizing your bills in a classic-looking package.
