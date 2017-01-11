Great Scott! The Lexus Hoverboard Is Finally Here

After three different teaser videos (1, 2, 3), over a month of anticipation, and the unfulfilled dreams and expectations of anyone who has ever seen Back to the Future Part II, the day has finally come: Lexus has released footage of their new hoverboard concept tearing up a skatepark. Watch it and rejoice.
Once you pick your jaw up off the floor, you can read the official press release.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He actually prefers Part I to Part II.
