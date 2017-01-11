Tech

Great Scott! The Lexus Hoverboard Is Finally Here

After three different teaser videos (1, 2, 3), over a month of anticipation, and the unfulfilled dreams and expectations of anyone who has ever seen Back to the Future Part II, the day has finally come: Lexus has released footage of their new hoverboard concept tearing up a skatepark. Watch it and rejoice. 

YouTube/Lexus Vehicles

Once you pick your jaw up off the floor, you can read the official press release


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He actually prefers Part I to Part II.

