The Convertible MacBook Is The Most Impressive Tablet Yet

The most impressive tablet yet
Apple may make a laptop and a tablet, but nothing they've put out thus far has the capability to be both at once. A portable Bluetooth keyboard on an iPad only does so much, and there's no way an iPad's processor can replicate an actual MacBook. From the same people who previously turned MacBooks into tablets before the iPad comes the Modbook Pro X, a 15.4-inch Retina Quad-Core Mac OS X tablet, which might be the most impressive tablet ever.

These guys have done this before, so this isn't a janky, brute force conversion, but rather a process that they have down pat. While they used to take apart the classic white MacBooks and toss them in their own housing, adding a Wacom digital stylus, they're going big this time with way more computer in the MacBook Pro. Since years of Apple R & D have reduced MacBook sizes significantly, the extra power doesn't result in a stupid big, unwieldy device heavy as a plasma TV on its side.

Using feedback from their earlier models, these Modbooks feature some buttons on the back that provide common keyboard shortcuts that you can use without changing screens. Though the mobile aspect of the Modbook is definitely a key part, the fact that this tablet can be set up with three external monitors is exceptional. To be sure, it's a high-powered workstation for graphic design, video, and photo editors.

Also available from Modbook is a special backlit keyboard that seamlessly integrates the Modbook Pro X into a workstation. Since there are the same amount of ports as on the unmodified MacBook Pro, you can still toss a mouse on there if you'd rather. If this works out, maybe we'll see Apple follow suit like they did last time with the iPad.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. His files are in the computer. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

