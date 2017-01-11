The 10 Most Expensive iPhone Apps You Can Buy

Though most people seldom buy an app from the App Store, it's certainly possible to rack up an enormous bill in a short amount of time, given your Wifi speed. The average price of an iPhone app is just $0.19, but there is an elite group of apps that are in the $999.99 Club, maxing out the price tag to its upper limit.

To celebrate the release of iOS 8, we've decided to dig deep in the App Store to find the priciest apps available—filtering out the hoaxes, repetitive niche downloads (so many dentist patient-management apps), and the other junk to get you the good stuff. Honestly, none of it looks that good, though that Sexy Finger Print Test has three solid stars, somehow.