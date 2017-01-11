Tech

The 25 Most Popular Articles On Wikipedia In August

Wikipedia is the best thing ever. Fact. Making it even better? Its public list of stats, shedding light on what the collective world is thinking about. Below is a list of the top 25 searches from August. Bet you can't guess even half. 

25. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cowabunga, dude.

24. FIFA 15

All the video game info without the #GamerGate noise.

23. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Great job, America.

22. Maryam Mirzakhani

The first woman to earn a Fields Medal, which has similar prestige within the mathematics community as the Nobel.

21. Kick

Have you ever heard of this movie?!

20. 2014 Ferguson unrest

After the Michael Brown shooting, unrest and violence. 

19. Bang Bang

And if you missed this, it is required reading and listening.

18. Reflection (Fifth Harmony album)

Have you ever heard of Fifth Harmony? Outta nowhere.

17. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

First the lost plane, and now this.

16. Anaconda

Good for her.

15. Big Brother 16

Wikipedia is still the place for episode guides.

14. Yazidis

This group of Iraqi-Kurds is being decimated by ISIS. Things are going towards genocide territory.

13. Guardians of the Galaxy

Wait, is a high-ranking on this list a good thing?

12. War in Donbass

Probably redirected from the Googled "Ukraine invasion thingy."

11. Lauren Bacall

She had a damn good run, eh? Now I want to re-watch The Big Sleep for the 28th time.

10. James Foley

Very sad. Check out his work

9. Ebola virus disease

No, you don't have it. Stop scaring yourself.

8. SummerSlam (2014)

How is this still a thing?

7. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant

A small percentage of the people reading this article were teenage girls, who then tried to join.

6. Deaths in 2014

Wikipedia, macabre as always.

5. 2014 Israel-Gaza Conflict

Let's hope there won't be a 2015 one. 

4. Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa

Hysteria? Maybe a little.

3. Shooting of Michael Brown

When there's much yelling on TV, people get their facts from the Wiki, which has no tolerance for opinion or BS.

2. Ice Bucket Challenge

It was great that ALS got all those donations, but Vox wondered whether it was at the expense of other good causes.

1. Robin Williams

And number one forever in our hearts.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. His favorite Robin Williams movie is Aladdin.

