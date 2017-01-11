The 25 Most Popular Articles On Wikipedia In August

25. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Cowabunga, dude.
24. FIFA 15
All the video game info without the #GamerGate noise.
23. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Great job, America.
22. Maryam Mirzakhani
The first woman to earn a Fields Medal, which has similar prestige within the mathematics community as the Nobel.
21. Kick
Have you ever heard of this movie?!
20. 2014 Ferguson unrest
After the Michael Brown shooting, unrest and violence.
18. Reflection (Fifth Harmony album)
Have you ever heard of Fifth Harmony? Outta nowhere.
17. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
First the lost plane, and now this.
16. Anaconda
Good for her.
15. Big Brother 16
Wikipedia is still the place for episode guides.
14. Yazidis
This group of Iraqi-Kurds is being decimated by ISIS. Things are going towards genocide territory.
13. Guardians of the Galaxy
Wait, is a high-ranking on this list a good thing?
12. War in Donbass
Probably redirected from the Googled "Ukraine invasion thingy."
11. Lauren Bacall
She had a damn good run, eh? Now I want to re-watch The Big Sleep for the 28th time.
10. James Foley
Very sad. Check out his work.
9. Ebola virus disease
No, you don't have it. Stop scaring yourself.
8. SummerSlam (2014)
How is this still a thing?
7. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
A small percentage of the people reading this article were teenage girls, who then tried to join.
6. Deaths in 2014
Wikipedia, macabre as always.
5. 2014 Israel-Gaza Conflict
Let's hope there won't be a 2015 one.
4. Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa
Hysteria? Maybe a little.
3. Shooting of Michael Brown
When there's much yelling on TV, people get their facts from the Wiki, which has no tolerance for opinion or BS.
2. Ice Bucket Challenge
It was great that ALS got all those donations, but Vox wondered whether it was at the expense of other good causes.
1. Robin Williams
And number one forever in our hearts.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. His favorite Robin Williams movie is Aladdin.