The Most Responsible Charities You Can Donate To This Holiday

Best Charities to Give To
Donating to charity comes with inherent risk. They don’t have government organizations or investors to keep them in check—only "watchdog organizations"—and even then they’re not always effective. (In 2012, for instance, one charity for blind veterans only used 20 percent of the donations to help blind veterans.)

But we're here to help find the best charities to donate money to this holiday season (or any season). We used the American Institute of Philanthropy’s CharityWatch list—a list that comprehensively rates charities on:

• percent spent on charitable purpose (this should be high)
• cost to raise $100 (this should be low)
• years of available assets (this should be low if the cause really needs the money)

Below are CharityWatch’s top rated organizations in various fields. No "Human Funds" or "T.B.A.s" included. 

Best Charities to Give To
Reproductive Health / AIDS - International Planned Parenthood Federation

AIDS - American Sexual Health Association 

Cancer - Cancer Care

Homelessness - National Alliance to End Homelessness

Civil Rights and Advocacy - ACLU

Drug and Alcohol Abuse - The Partnership at DrugFree.org

Environment - Sierra Club

Best Charities to Give To
International Relief - Partners in Health

Human Rights - Fund for Global Human Rights

Veterans - Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Women’s Rights - Legal Momentum

Animal Protection - Animal Welfare Institute

Hunger - Global Hunger Project

Peace and International Relations - Clinton Founation


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Instagram.

