The Most Ridiculous AOL Commercials From The '90s

Somewhere, at the bottom of a cardboard box labeled "extraneous," is a bright blue CD from America Online promising you 50 hours of the Internet for free. If you had a computer between the time period of 1991 and 2000, you were on America Online. At its peak, AOL had 35 million subscribers. I sure subscribed, my first email address was RexyX@aol.com.

And because America's bloodlust for the old days is watching old tech commercials and listening to dial-up sounds, the executive decision was made to focus on the glorious software suite that was America Online. Enjoy.