The New Beats Have Arrived

Dr. Dre may not own Beats Electronics anymore — if you own Apple stock, congrats, you do! — but that doesn't mean the Beats were ever going to stop dropping. With Dr. Dre and co-founder Jimmy Iovine staying on as executives, Apple and Beats are releasing the Beats Solo 2, a set of on-ear headphones that follow up on the brand's most popular offering.
Lightweight and foldable, the Solo 2 has improved durability over its predecessor, but also comes with a hardshell carrying case — like it's sibling, the Beats Studio — as insurance. They're available in six colors, but if you get red, Beats kicks a portion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.
