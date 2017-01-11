Tech

Leica's New Digital Camera Goes Old-School: No Screen

By Published On 09/17/2014 By Published On 09/17/2014
The new Leica has no screen
All Photos: Leica

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

It's the 60th anniversary of the Leica M3, and to celebrate, they're doing what they do best: releasing a new M-series camera. But unlike their current offering of extreme, high-end digital cameras, the new Leica M Edition 60 doesn't have a screen. Stripping a Leica M to its bare bones, the new model brings back that sense of uncertainty between shutter and viewing that almost all other digital cameras—save for the screen-less GoPro—have killed.

Related

related

Leica x Audi = The T Camera

related

Leica x Audi = The T Camera
The new Leica has no screen

With no screen, everything is far simpler. On the rear of the camera, an ISO-selector dials in the sensor, which exclusively saves to lossless RAW files. At the top of the gorgeous object, you'll find the shutter speed selector. The aperture is controlled on the incredibly fast ƒ/1.4 35-millimeter lens, just like cameras used to do.

The new Leica has no screen

Without any outside indication of the incredible technology harnessed inside, this Leica rangefinder could easily be mistaken for a '70s-era camera, and it's this timeless design that Leica says will result in distraction from menus and technology. The focus, then, is on creating images as beautiful as the camera itself.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He has a Leica IIIc somewhere in his basement. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Offering Early Black Friday Discounts Right Now

related

READ MORE
World's Biggest Flash Looks Like It Could Stop a Bullet

related

READ MORE
What's the Worst Hackers Could Do to the US Election?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like