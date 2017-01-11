Leica's New Digital Camera Goes Old-School: No Screen

It's the 60th anniversary of the Leica M3, and to celebrate, they're doing what they do best: releasing a new M-series camera. But unlike their current offering of extreme, high-end digital cameras, the new Leica M Edition 60 doesn't have a screen. Stripping a Leica M to its bare bones, the new model brings back that sense of uncertainty between shutter and viewing that almost all other digital cameras—save for the screen-less GoPro—have killed.
With no screen, everything is far simpler. On the rear of the camera, an ISO-selector dials in the sensor, which exclusively saves to lossless RAW files. At the top of the gorgeous object, you'll find the shutter speed selector. The aperture is controlled on the incredibly fast ƒ/1.4 35-millimeter lens, just like cameras used to do.
Without any outside indication of the incredible technology harnessed inside, this Leica rangefinder could easily be mistaken for a '70s-era camera, and it's this timeless design that Leica says will result in distraction from menus and technology. The focus, then, is on creating images as beautiful as the camera itself.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He has a Leica IIIc somewhere in his basement. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.