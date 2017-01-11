Tech

Please, Please Let This Nintendo Smartphone Exist

Pierre Cerveau

With Nintendo poised to enter the mobile gaming world in the next few years, our excitement to play Mario on our phones is sky high. Designer Pierre Cerveau has us even more amped up with this beautiful concept of the next logical step for the gaming giant: its very own Android device, the Nintendo Smart Boy. For everyone who grew up with a Game Boy, this is probably the most tantalizing tech pipe dream imaginable.

Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau
Pierre Cerveau

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He hopes they'll make one in red, just like his first Game Boy Pocket.

