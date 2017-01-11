Nokia's New Brick Phone Battery Will Last A Month

With the perpetual hullaballoo and intense anticipation that surrounds the release of a new smartphone, a few things less shiny and expensive fly under the radar, even if they're pretty groundbreaking. Mostly written off in favor of Apple, Samsung, and LG (except by people looking for the best phone camera on the market), Nokia is still doing what they went down in history for: making a phenomenal brick phone.

With a 36-day standby battery life, the Nokia 130 can do things an iPhone can only dream about. (Like plunging 10 floors and still working.)