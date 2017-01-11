Tech

The Levitating Death Star Portable Bluetooth Speaker

By Published On 08/13/2014 By Published On 08/13/2014
The first levitating speaker is here
All Photos: Om/One

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

In today's veritable ocean of bluetooth speakers, it takes more than just sound quality, battery life, or Bluetooth range to stand out. It takes something completely mind-blowing, like a levitating speaker. No, this is not hyperbole. This is a real thing. It's called the Om/One. 

Like most levitating things, the Om/One uses electromagnets to balance the speaker over the base, which they claim improves sound quality since its soundwaves all go straight into the air. Because it's a frictionless system, it spins slowly. Taking advantage of the spin, the Om/One dudes are offering this with a disco ball aesthetic, combining sound and light show. Inside the disco ball (or black or white orb if you'd prefer those colors), there's a three-watt, 75-millimeter driver, which Om/One claims has no external distortion.

Related

related

The world's first invisible speaker

related

The world's first invisible speaker
The first levitating speaker is here

As with any Bluetooth 4.0 speaker, battery life is pretty important—and since going mobile is the whole point, the Om/One works for 15 hours on 75 percent volume. It also has a microphone to make speakerphone way more interesting, and if you have a second one, you can work them in tandem to move in stereo.

The first levitating speaker is here

Ladies and gentleman, we have now entered a brave new world of speaker technology. 


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He can levitate too, but only when no one's watching. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Are The Tech Companies Celebrities Are Investing In
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

related

READ MORE
Super-Useful Things You Didn't Know the Facebook App Could Do
User's Manual

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like