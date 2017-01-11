The Levitating Death Star Portable Bluetooth Speaker

In today's veritable ocean of bluetooth speakers, it takes more than just sound quality, battery life, or Bluetooth range to stand out. It takes something completely mind-blowing, like a levitating speaker. No, this is not hyperbole. This is a real thing. It's called the Om/One.
Like most levitating things, the Om/One uses electromagnets to balance the speaker over the base, which they claim improves sound quality since its soundwaves all go straight into the air. Because it's a frictionless system, it spins slowly. Taking advantage of the spin, the Om/One dudes are offering this with a disco ball aesthetic, combining sound and light show. Inside the disco ball (or black or white orb if you'd prefer those colors), there's a three-watt, 75-millimeter driver, which Om/One claims has no external distortion.
As with any Bluetooth 4.0 speaker, battery life is pretty important—and since going mobile is the whole point, the Om/One works for 15 hours on 75 percent volume. It also has a microphone to make speakerphone way more interesting, and if you have a second one, you can work them in tandem to move in stereo.
Ladies and gentleman, we have now entered a brave new world of speaker technology.
