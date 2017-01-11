5 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About PS4's Upcoming Blockbuster Games

The Order: 1886

A dwarf took a break from saving Middle Earth to make this game.

In this Victorian-era adventure game, a small order of men patrol a world filled with half-human-half-monsters (think: a steampunk Men In Black). Well it turns out that one of the game’s actors is doing double duty saving Middle Earth from Orcs and dragons.“One of our main characters, Sebastian Malory, is played by Graham McTavish; the same guy who played the dwarf Dwalin in The Hobbit,” says Ru Weerasuriya, CEO and creative director of Ready At Dawn Studios. “He was filming all the time in New Zealand, so it was hard to get him for schedule. So every time we shot on the motion capture stage, I took a LEGO figurine of him that they made for The Hobbit, just to make sure Graham was, one way or another, with us. Today, it’s on my desk and literally stares at me most of the time.”