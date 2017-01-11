This Lightbulb-Speaker Will Drastically Improve Your Sleep

Things have come a long way since Tommy Edison invented the lightbulb more than a century ago. Today, we have halogens, CFLs, LED bulbs, smart lightbulbs, and finally, smart lightbulbs with built-in speakers. There's no doubt that this lightbulb-speaker combo is a somewhat odd conception, but the Playbulb is more compelling than at first glance—soon, you might actually wonder how you ever slept without it.
Like most smart light bulbs, the Playbulb is controlled via Bluetooth by an app on your phone. But rather than just having you push a button, the app takes advantage of your phone's accelerometer, so you can turn up or dim the lights simply by shaking it.
The Playbulb's role as a kind of justice-of-the-peace between light and sound gives you total, simultaneous, and automatic control of your environment. It reportedly allows you to fall asleep and/or wake up gradually using music or light instead of an alarm clock. Since you probably don't want crazy loud music blaring first thing in the morning, the size of the speaker doesn't handicap things.
And if you're thinking that you don't need a light in the morning, well, we'd love to hear about the automatic alarm clock curtains you've got going on.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.