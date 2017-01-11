Charge your phone with this pen

Though you probably won't want to throw away your current charger—the battery is 700mAh, which is great for an emergency boost, but would take a few hours to fully power a dead phone.

It's affordable at $39.29, but you might not want to lend this one out to your coworkers. You probably won't get it back.



Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She has both a pen and charger in her purse at all times. This might save some space. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.