Tech

Meet The Circular Smartphone Powered By Firefox

By Published On 03/10/2015 By Published On 03/10/2015
Mozilla

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

Do you love your current phone, but hate that unruly rectangle shape with all those troublesome corners and rigid lines?

Then you'll love the Monohm Runcible, the world first spherical smartphone—running Firefox OS, and delivering a decidedly idiosyncratic take on the over-saturated smartphone racket. 

Related

related

Why I Will Never Wear the Apple Watch

related

Why I Will Never Wear the Apple Watch
Monohm Runcible Firefox OS phone
CNET

The Runcible, described by its creators as a modern blend of traditional pocket watches and the glut of smartphones available today, features all the standard smartphone accoutrements, with some notable amendments—circular photos/videos and a USB port chief among them. 

Overall, the bespoke (and interchangeable) wood casing and overall weirdness, for lack of a better word, make this a rare, interesting entry in the increasingly stale phone market.

Tweakers.net

Monohm is now accepting pre-orders for the Runcible, and though no prices are listed, we can assume it will cost about the same as flagship models from other brands, or possibly more.

Will our quadrilateral tech make the shift to spheres in the future? Probably not—but hey, at least it's better than this.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Tinder's New Apple TV App Is the Ultimate Party Game

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

related

READ MORE
How to Update Your Old MacBook So You Don't Have to Get a New One
User's Manual

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like