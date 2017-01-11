The Sensel Morph Gives You Full Control Of Your Computer

Personal computers are without a doubt one of the most important innovations in human history. You can do just about anything with a laptop... just as long as whatever you're doing doesn't require any more subtle control than what the simple mouse or touchpad can provide.

For projects that necessitate a defter touch, you're going to need a separate peripheral. Stepping in to fill the void is the Sensel Morph, an iPad-esque controller that will ​elevate all of your creative digital endeavors.