The 'Star Trek' Remote Control Will Make You Shatner Your Pants

Okay, it's time to go balls-to-the-wall nerdy with these absolutely badass Star Trek remotes. Calling back to the original series—when Kirk reigned supreme—these hand-held, Type I and Type II Phasers implement gesture-based movements to control most all home entertainment systems.
Click up or down to change the channels on your TV, tilt left or right to adjust the volume on your iPod dock, and double-click the trigger button to "stun" any equipment. It's almost too cool for school.
You can play with a range of 10 different Phaser firing sounds—which hopefully includes pew pew pew pew pew pew, bloop bip bip bip bam, and everyone's de facto favorite: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzap.
They even come in a handy protective case, complete with a die cast metal display stand and USB charging cable. A must have for any and all Star Trek fans—even the ones who are pretending. Anyway, may the force be with you.
