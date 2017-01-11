Tech

The 'Star Trek' Remote Control Will Make You Shatner Your Pants

By Published On 07/15/2014 By Published On 07/15/2014
The Star Trek remote control is here
All Photos: StarTrekShop

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

Okay, it's time to go balls-to-the-wall nerdy with these absolutely badass Star Trek remotes. Calling back to the original series—when Kirk reigned supreme—these hand-held, Type I and Type II Phasers implement gesture-based movements to control most all home entertainment systems.

Click up or down to change the channels on your TV, tilt left or right to adjust the volume on your iPod dock, and double-click the trigger button to "stun" any equipment. It's almost too cool for school. 

Related

related

The iPhone Remote Will Help You Crush Your Selfies

related

The iPhone Remote Will Help You Crush Your Selfies
The Star Trek remote control is here

You can play with a range of 10 different Phaser firing sounds—which hopefully includes pew pew pew pew pew pew, bloop bip bip bip bam, and everyone's de facto favorite: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzap. 

The Star Trek remote control is here

They even come in a handy protective case, complete with a die cast metal display stand and USB charging cable. A must have for any and all Star Trek fans—even the ones who are pretending. Anyway, may the force be with you. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and, when he was 12, met William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy at a Star Trek convention. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

related

READ MORE
SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Send Self-Destructing iMessages

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like